LEGO has today revealed a Shadow the Hedgehog bust set, which is set to be released on 1st October 2024.

Retailing for £59.99 / $69.99, the 720-piece kit features Shadow's head mounted on a stand with an attachable nameplate. It all sounds rather sinister when we write it out. Fortunately, the set features "Easter eggs hidden in both the head and the sturdy stand", so that takes the edge off it, right?

Here's the official blurb and a couple of snaps from the LEGO website:

- Sonic model for adults – Treat yourself or another video game fan with this detailed, collectible Shadow the Hedgehog gift set featuring a displayable model with special Easter eggs

- Build and display – This model kit features Shadow’s head with its iconic quills and a stand with a nameplate, plus various Easter eggs, including a Chaos Emerald and 3 Gold Rings, hidden in the build

- Rewarding challenge – Model-makers can immerse themselves in this detailed Sonic merch project as they build a model that is part of an iconic video game franchise

- Collectible Shadow the Hedgehog model – This buildable model set, designed for experienced model-makers, is a display piece that can be admired wherever it is

- Detailed display gift – This Shadow the Hedgehog LEGO® construction set is a fun Sonic gift idea for any video game fan who loves Shadow, or maybe just a treat for yourself to add to your collectionIntuitive digital instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

- More gifts for adults available – This build-and-display model is part of the LEGO® Sets for Adults range, designed to deliver a rewarding and immersive escape for any model-making enthusiast

- Measurements – This 720-piece build-and-display set features the head of Shadow the Hedgehog on a stand and measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 7 in. (17 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (21 cm) deep

Honestly, we're not blown away by the design of this one. Sure, it's always nice to see some more grown-up LEGO models, but compared to the upcoming Deku Tree set or the recently revealed Super Mario World one, this bust looks a little goofy. Hey, at least it's a fraction of the price...