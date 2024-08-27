Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

After what's certainly felt like an extended wait, Paramount Pictures and Sega have finally revealed the first movie trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Due for release on 20th December 2024, the next instalment in the Sonic movie franchise sees regulars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, and James Marsden all return, but this time they're joined by Keanu "The One" Reeves, one of the world's most beloved action movie stars and an all 'round nice dude. Reeves will be providing the voice of newcomer Shadow the Hedgehog.

The trailer showcases Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles coming face-to-face with Shadow and coming out of the encounter rather bruised and battered. Before too long, the trio wind up approaching none other than Dr. Eggman to form an unlikely alliance against their new foe. It ends with Eggman meeting his estranged father, also played by Jim Carrey in some heavy prostetics.

Shadow will also make a return in the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remaster of the 2011 title Sonic Generations that also includes a new campaign starring Shadow himself. Launching on 22nd October 2024, Limited Run Games is also producing a rather swanky collector's edition for Switch, but this won't be available until 2025.