Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Capcom's Spotlight showcase aired earlier before and as part of the show it announced its new Capcom Fighting Collection 2 would be arriving for Switch on 16th May 2025.

In this new collection, you can look forward to series like Capcom vs SNK, Power Stone, and even some more Street Fighter action. It will also come with online play with rollback netcode for all titles, over 600 pieces of artwork, and over 400 songs, along with new features and the ability to save at any time.

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Pre-orders have gone live, with physical copies also previously confirmed (including some bonuses like a comic).