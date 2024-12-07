Nintendo is still in the process of padding out its Switch release schedule for 2025, and as we already know, it will be reviving a few older titles as part of this strategy - starting with the Wii and 3DS release Donkey Kong Country Returns in January.

It also recently announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was making a comeback, so what else might it potentially re-release next year? According to a new rumour shared by 'Nate the Hate' on his podcast, Nintendo will be calling on the pink puff's 2016 3DS game Kirby: Planet Robobot - with a Switch port expected at some point next year.

Here's exactly what he had to say, and we'll note - he sounds rather confident:

"A game that's one of my personal favourites, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2025. And that title is Kirby: Planet Robobot. "It's a fantastic game, one of the best 3DS games to ever release and it's that type of title that I think Nintendo can continue to kind of use as filler for the Switch in 2025..."

Nate has been linked to various other Switch rumours this generation including Game Boy support for Switch Online and more recently its "successor" system supporting backwards compatibility.

When Planet Robobot was originally released for 3DS, we gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. Kirby's last outing on the Nintendo Switch was Return to Dream Land Deluxe in 2023, which was a remake of the 2011 Wii action-platformer.