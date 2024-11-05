Nintendo has released its financial data for the six-month period of FY2025 Q1/Q2 and, as per the norm, has reconfirmed its upcoming line-up of software for the Nintendo Switch.

Truth be told, it's not a bad list of titles considering the console's age. If Nintendo had shown us this a couple of years back, we'd collectively nod our heads in appreciation. Still, there's no doubt in our minds that the recent reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has bolstered what would have otherwise been a fairly slim line-up.

Naturally, there are a couple of titles here that have still yet to receive a firm release date, but it's nice to know that we've got something to look forward to later in 2025. The first few months look fairly healthy, and of course, we know that a new console will also be revealed before the end of March. Good times, indeed.

Again, it's a surprisingly decent slate of games considering the Switch is now in its eighth year and we're all waiting for a reveal of Nintendo's new hardware.

It's also possible that Nintendo will reveal more software titles in the coming weeks and months, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for any news on that front.

What are you looking forward to most from the list above? Let us know in the poll below, and leave a comment with your thoughts on Nintendo's current game line-up.