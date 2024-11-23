First 4 Figures has released all sorts of high-quality statues and with this in mind, it's now teasing a "sneak peek" of its latest Banjo-Kazooie figure.
This one is based on the transformation "Washer Banjo" and pre-orders will be opening in 10 days on 3rd December 2024. If you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you can also get $10 off the regular price.
This figure will join multiple other Banjo-Kazooie statues in the F4F line including transformations like the Walrus and Termite, and characters like Mumbo Jumbo and Gruntilda.