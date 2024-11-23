Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

First 4 Figures has released all sorts of high-quality statues and with this in mind, it's now teasing a "sneak peek" of its latest Banjo-Kazooie figure.

This one is based on the transformation "Washer Banjo" and pre-orders will be opening in 10 days on 3rd December 2024. If you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you can also get $10 off the regular price.





Here’s your first look at our Washer Banjo statue coming soon to First 4 Figures!



Sign up here (



This figure will join multiple other Banjo-Kazooie statues in the F4F line including transformations like the Walrus and Termite, and characters like Mumbo Jumbo and Gruntilda.