Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Toy and model company First 4 Figures has launched pre-orders for a new product called 'Banjo-Kazooie Duet'.

Based on the 1998 N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie from developer Rare, the statue comes in three flavours, each accompanied by a rather eye-watering price tag.

The first is the standard model showcasing the two protagonists in all their glory, and this is priced at $359.99 for early birds before moving up to $383.99. The second is an exclusive edition, and this is basically the same, but will also come with extra honeycomb and hollow honeycomb props. This one will set you back $377.99 before moving up to $407.99.

Finally, the definitive edition is significantly larger and incorporates Bottles and Frog, with a detatchable arm for Banjo. Early birds can grab this one for $473.99 before it moves up to $509.99.

Early bird prices seem to be in effect until mid-December, so if you're absolutely desperate to grab one of these, don't leave it too long. Meanwhile, we'll just sit here staring longingly at these images while cuddling our Banjo-Kazooie amiibo.

Standard Edition

Exclusive Edition

Definitive Edition