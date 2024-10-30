Japanese developer Level-5 celebrated its 26th anniversary earlier this week and as part of this, its CEO Akihiro Hino shared a message to fans about the company's game schedule for next year.

Hino reconfirmed how the plan is to release "three new titles" in 2025. In case you missed the original announcements, this includes Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

As of next month, Level-5 will also be "upgrading" its development blog to a new version, which will allow the team to share regular updates about all of its upcoming projects. Here's a translation (via Automaton Media):

"Today, October 28, marks Level-5’s 26th anniversary! Thank you everyone, for your continued support! We plan to release three new titles next year, so please look forward to it! Also, starting next month, we will be upgrading our Development Blog to a new version and making regular updates to provide information on titles other than Inazuma Eleven."

Apart from this, the stunning-looking new Switch RPG DECAPOLICE has also been locked in for a 2026 release.