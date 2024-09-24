Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was arguably the big announcement of Level-5's return when it was revealed during a Nintendo Direct last year. And while we still have to wait a bit for the game to launch, we have got a brand new trailer to tide us by.

Shown off during today's Level-5 Vision Showcase, we got a look at some of the 3D gameplay elements in the upcoming Professor Layton title. It looks to blend the old style of maps and side-on conversations with more open environments that you can pan around and examine items in. We also got a few more hints on what the story might entail.

During the showcase, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino stated that the game's development "is progressing smoothly", so we're hoping this isn't another Level-5 title that will suffer a delay.

Are you looking forward to Professor Layton's return next year. Get deducing in the comments.