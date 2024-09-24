Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Eight years after its official announcement (under a different name too), Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally has a release window, and it's a bit further out than you might think. And yes, a release window — not a date.

The soccer RPG will be launching in June 2025 on Switch and other consoles, marking what will be a nine-year wait for the game. The game was meant to launch this year, but the delay has allowed Level-5 to add a few new systems, along with listen to player feedback from the Beta earlier this year.

Let's go over some of the new systems announced during today's Level-5 Showcase. Commander Mode is a mode that allows you to give "general strategic commands" instead of playing the action yourself. The Abilearn Board and Bond Link are two different social modes that allow you to change traits and abilities, set up relationships, or set up your own unique teams.

Lastly, Bond Town will allow you to create your own avatar and live in the world of Inazuma Eleven, and all of the decorations you collect through the story can be placed here.

Victory Road wasn't the only Inazuma Eleven news on the docket today, however. Level-5 also revealed it's remaking the first game in the Inazuma Eleven series from the DS.

Inazuma Eleven RE isn't due out until 2026, but it will be a complete from-the-ground-up remake of the DS entry which follows Mamoru Endo. That game's confirmed for Switch and other platforms, but with a 2026 release date... hmm, we think we'll see it on a different Nintendo console, probably.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the remake below — and it looks a fair bit different from the original release.

