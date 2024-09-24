Eight years after its official announcement (under a different name too), Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally has a release window, and it's a bit further out than you might think. And yes, a release window — not a date.
The soccer RPG will be launching in June 2025 on Switch and other consoles, marking what will be a nine-year wait for the game. The game was meant to launch this year, but the delay has allowed Level-5 to add a few new systems, along with listen to player feedback from the Beta earlier this year.
Let's go over some of the new systems announced during today's Level-5 Showcase. Commander Mode is a mode that allows you to give "general strategic commands" instead of playing the action yourself. The Abilearn Board and Bond Link are two different social modes that allow you to change traits and abilities, set up relationships, or set up your own unique teams.
Lastly, Bond Town will allow you to create your own avatar and live in the world of Inazuma Eleven, and all of the decorations you collect through the story can be placed here.
Victory Road wasn't the only Inazuma Eleven news on the docket today, however. Level-5 also revealed it's remaking the first game in the Inazuma Eleven series from the DS.
Inazuma Eleven RE isn't due out until 2026, but it will be a complete from-the-ground-up remake of the DS entry which follows Mamoru Endo. That game's confirmed for Switch and other platforms, but with a 2026 release date... hmm, we think we'll see it on a different Nintendo console, probably.
You can check out the teaser trailer for the remake below — and it looks a fair bit different from the original release.
They will retranslate it, right? ...Right?
To put this into perspective, the game was announced three months before the reveal of the Nintendo Switch. So, what will come first? This, Switch 2 reveal, or Metroid Prime 4?
@Dimjimmer Probably Switch 2 and Metroid Prime 4. Level 5 has issues with announcing projects and not delivering them- only to announce even more projects.
@Dimjimmer well, Switch 2 will be revealed this fiscal year, so I think there's only one answer.
Victory Road looks even more promising than it already did and certainly didn't see a remake of the very first Inazuma Eleven coming during this showcase, looking forward to both whenever they come out!
As neat as the remake of the first game is, it's really hard to get excited about Level-5 announcements when they always announce way too early in advance and then inevitably delay further. I don't want to know about planned 2026 releases in 2024.
@BenAV To be fair, it's better than a 2016 announcement for a 2017 game that ended up being a 2025 game that had already been restarted twice, like Victory Road.
Well no wonder these soccer games take forever. They accidentally made 2 games.
@DarkTron Assuming that it also doesn't get delayed a billion times then yeah.
So no Inazuma Eleven in like... a gajillion years, and then two in the space of about a year? Level-5 be smokin' somethin' fwuiteee...
Nevertheless, looking forward to it. Victory Road was a tasty teaser to a hopefully great game.
I just hope the remake wont be some woke non-sense as seen most recently
@Poco_Lypso And yet, you have a Morgana icon.
Not loving the artstyle of that remake.
@Poco_Lypso And I just hope you’d piss off. We can’t all be winners.
@nessisonett butthurt?
@NatiaAdamo so?
@Poco_Lypso I'm morbidly curious to hear what you'd consider to be "woke non-sense" in this context...
@DTFaux I have seen numerous JP games censored, revamped etc, to cater to the modern audience. Japan shouldnt fall for it and do their own thing. Imo its kinda off if western ideologies try to invade other cultures and try to force behavior upon them. so when I hear 'remake' I wonder if its gonna be affected by it in any way.
