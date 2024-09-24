Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

We were hoping to see DECAPOLICE, the upcoming detective RPG from Level-5, at today's To The World's Children showcase. However, what we weren't expecting was a pretty big delay.

Originally due out in 2023, then delayed to 2024, Decapolice has now been pushed all the way back to 2026. Woof. That's a long wait — but we're still excited.

The game will also be coming to PC, and the plan is to release the game and an anime series at the same time. Decapolice will feature a large open-world and systems that complement the game's structure. Pretty ambitious, but that feels like Level-5 all throughout this presentation.

At least we got a brand new trailer featuring the game's theme song, City of Love, by GARNiDELiA vocalist MARiA (Mai Mizuhashi). You can listen to the song and watch the brand new trailer up top.

Are you disappointed with Decapolice's delay? Let us know in the comments.