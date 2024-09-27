Anime Girls Military Strike (SimulaMaker, 27th Sep) - Engage, Command and Conquer Step into the high-octane world of "Anime Girls Military Strike," where cute meets combat in this adrenaline-pumping first-person shooter! Gear up as one of several highly-trained anime girl operatives, each with their own unique abilities and kawaii charm. From twin-tailed snipers to genki girl grenadiers, assemble your dream team and take on missions across vibrant, anime-inspired battlefields.

Arcade Archives CRIME CITY (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "CRIME CITY " is an action game released by TAITO in 1989. Crime City is rampant with evil organizations and criminal elements. Serious crime is an everyday occurrence. With the local police no longer able to cope, two plain clothes officers are called in: Tony Gibson and Raymond Brody. Players take control of this duo to solve a series of crimes, defeating the criminals using with a variety of weapons and actions!

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Akupara Games, $24.99) - Long ago - when ancient ruins were once flourishing civilizations and their populace lived in idyllic bliss - a mystical star governed all. Loyal disciples, called Six-Sided Oracles, were blessed by their star, granting them the strength to seal away the gift of heavenly bodies within mystic relics. All was perfect and harmonious, until that one fateful day - The Crimson Dawn Cataclysm.

BallZ DX (Max Interactive Studio, $4.99) - BallZ Deluxe: The Ultimate Brick Breaker Experience! Get ready to break bricks like never before! Your mission is simple: smash as many bricks as you can before they reach the bottom. Collect extra balls along the way to boost your firepower, and earn bonus coins and gems to unlock even more powerful balls!

Between Horizons + Lacuna Bundle (Assemble Entertainment, $12.79) - Lacuna: A murder. A hack. A bombing. All it takes to plunge the solar system into war – unless you do something about it. Between Horizons Between Horizons is set aboard the Zephyr, humanity's first-generation ship en route to another star.

Bulbs 2.0 (Error300 Games, $2.76) - Bulbs 2. 0 offers a unique twist on logic puzzles, combining the art of color mixing with strategic gameplay. Your board is filled with colored bulbs that affect their own light and its neighbors. Turn a red into a purple, a blue into a green, and much more—all with a single move. But every action causes a reaction: swap a bulb's color, and neighboring bulbs will shift too. Your goal is to turn the whole board white within a limited number of steps. With over 100 levels, Bulbs 2. 0 challenges you to think ahead and strategize each move carefully. From small grids to large, complex boards, every level offers a fresh puzzle that tests your logic and color-mixing skills.

Car Turning Simulator (Blacksmith DoubleCircle, $7.80) - I developed this game with the hope of reducing accidents that occur while making turns. It’s a game where you can practice making turns at intersections while driving a car. You clear the level by safely making a turn at the intersection and passing through the gate. Be careful not to hit other cars or people.

Cash Cow DX (Flynns Arcade, $4.79) - Holy cow, it’s all about the moooney! Embark on an udderly moo-velous adventure where you run, jump and slide to rescue Cash Cow's riches from the grasp of those sneaky Pig Pockets and reclaim what's rightfully hers! Make no mistake - this game is tough as nails! Are you up for the challenge?

Chase (Entity3, $0.99) - You are being hunted! Escape the chase! Take out the chasing crowds and make it to the safe house Enjoy immersive gameplay and stylish graphics in this addictive shooter

Colorizing: Good Times* (D-Games, $2.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book! *Despite getting our hopes up, does not appear to contain Chic's disco classic 'Good Times'.

Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (Sometimes You, $9.99) - Creepy Tale is a mysterious adventure rich in riddles and eerie atmosphere. An autumn morning promised a quiet fishing trip, but events took Martin to "some other place. " Find the way home, uncover loads of secrets, and save everyone that you can. Creepy Tale: Some Other Place tells a completely new story that takes place in our fairytale world. A dynamic quest awaits you, packed with vivid events and characters.

Damikira (eastasiasoft, 2nd Oct) - What do you get when you combine frenetic arcade-style shooting, tons of guns and violence, a sprinkle of dark humor and a grappling hook? It’s Damikira, an action-packed platformer that’s easy to play but tough to master!

DanLab’s Golf (DanLabG, 23rd Sep) - Mini-Golf, Key Hunter, Octopus-Ball (Football). With a little help from your favourite cheekeen-drone, set out to conquer each island to unearth well-hidden rubies. By collecting coins, you can unlock new players and many other surprises! After an exhausting day, take a well-deserved break by going fishing. Grab something to complete your collection and rest easy.

DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris (RockGame, $11.04) - In DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris you use the power of (very totally realistic) physics to destroy the world around you. Following a devastating, apocalyptic event, the world is filled with garbage, abandoned structures and angry robot turrets and it is your mission to clean it from this dusty mess. The gameplay revolves around the player-controlled Round Thingy of Destruction that you have a full 360-degree control over, making smashing the iron ball so much more satisfying. But you must remember not to lose your ball. Lots of balls this week.

Doll Dress Up (QubicGames, $1.99) - Use your imagination and change your doll's look with many clothes, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup items! Take your doll on exciting adventures and explore different styles. Mix and match outfits to create the perfect look for every occasion. Whether it’s a day at the beach, a party, or a magical underwater adventure, your doll will always look her best!

Dreamland Farm (RedDeer.Games, $1.99) - Your grandma has taught you everything about farming and foraging – from taking care of crops to knowing which berries and mushrooms are edible. Your time has come to become her successor! A NEW START You came from the big city to take over your grandma’s farm – a pretty brave move for a city dweller! It’s a good thing that this place has everything you need. With a few decent tools in your pocket, you can start making it your own.

Drift Odyssey (Delete System Studios, $4.00) - Skid into the adrenaline-pumping world of "Drift Odyssey" – where the city streets become your playground, and the echoes of roaring engines tell tales of legends. Immerse yourself in a drifting experience that promises to redefine the genre.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2 (D3PUBLISHER, $39.99) - Now's YOUR chance to enlist in the EDF and join the fight! ! - The Earth is in pieces. . . again! We've gotta do more to save the planet! --Loads and Loads of Giant Enemies-- The square Earth is under attack by giant enemies. Giant ants, giant spiders, giant bees, giant scorpions, giant UFOs, giant robots, giant monsters. . . . And if that weren't enough, there are also giant aliens, and even giant EDF soldiers. The situation seems hopeless! Still. . . there's nothing more satisfying than taking down these invading foes.

Exographer (Abylight, $19.99) - A game based on science Exographer has been developed by SciFunGames studio, imagined by science-fiction author and physicist Raphaël Granier De Cassagnac. The puzzle solving in the game is based on the discovery of elementary particles. Beauty and mystery The world of Exographer is built through a pixel art aesthetic of incredible detail, which never ceases to amaze. Enjoy the soundtrack composed by Yan Van Der Cruissen (Stray).

Firebat – Revolution (Tuan Kiado, 27th Sep) - Firebat - Revolution is a brick-breaker game with retro graphics and music reminiscent of the demo-scene era. Follow the game's story, upgrade the ball and the pad, progress on the islands step by step, break down obstacles brick by brick.

Food Boy (Flux Games, $11.99) - 1980's Paperboy meets 2020's Food Delivery Service! Inspired by the classic Paperboy, Food Boy gets players to deliver pizzas in urban environments in an exciting arcade format. Make perfect deliveries and knock out furious customers to get the highest scores and unlock new cities and challenges!

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator (29th Sep) - Get ready to immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of equestrian sports with "Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator." Experience the thrill of riding majestic horses and compete in thrilling obstacle races in this captivating horse simulation game. Are you prepared to embark on a journey to become the ultimate equestrian champion? Are you ready? Like, really ready? Get ready if you're not. Really prep thoroughly, get your affairs in order, and psych yourself up because things are about to go off! Are you ready? Have you done a wee? I'm not stopping in five minutes' time. What? No, I haven't seen Mr. Tibbles - did you leave him in the front room?...

Games Advent Calendar 2024 (Mindscape, $14.99) - In Games Advent Calendar 2024 you travel by train through a magical winter wonderland. Your journey is 25 magical days from the first of December till Christmas. Stop at each station for a new exciting gift. Get your game and just start playing. Play alone or with friends and family and set the highest scores on the leaderboard to see who will become the winter champion.

Go Mecha Ball (Super Rare Games, $15.99) - Embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey through the neon-lit realms of Go Mecha Ball, where chaos meets strategy in a futuristic showdown! Engage in dynamic twin-stick shooter combat, execute acrobatic maneuvers across vibrant 3D platforms, all accompanied by a dynamically generated and interactive soundtrack.

Insectum – Epic Battles of Bugs (27th Sep) - Face off against your rivals on the battlefield by strategically using cards. Defend your nests and conquer your opponent's to achieve victory. Refine your strategy and train your army through 60 challenging levels. Insectum awaits you. Are you ready for the challenge? What do you mean you need a wee again?

Iron Meat (Screenwave Media, $17.99) - Iron Meat is a fast-paced, run-and-gun shooter that immerses players in a world overrun by The Meat--an all-consuming interdimensional biomass. With a mix of classic arcade and console mechanics, players will battle against mutated victims and machines, dodge bullet barrages, and crush bosses in nine levels of gore-ific brutality. As Vadim, fight back against The Meat and stop the terrors spawned from scientist Yuri Markov's experiments on the Moon.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Bio Warrior DAN The Increaser War (City Connection, $7.19) - ★To change the fate of Earth in the year 2081, the last hope has been entrusted with biotechnology. — His name is DAN. A biopunk exploration action game depicting the battle against the hyper-proliferating lifeform, the Increaser. Game Content To save the Earth, which is on the brink of extinction, DAN embarks on a time-travel journey back to 1999. Now, imagine Partridge and read that entry again.

KILL KNIGHT (PlaySide, 2nd Oct) - Once a loyal knight, betrayed, and banished to the Abyss. A desecrated corpse inside reanimated armor. You rise to an eternal death. Branded KILL KNIGHT, you have one purpose - KILL THE LAST ANGEL. FIVE ELDRITCH LAYERS KILL, OR BE KILLED MASTER THE DEMON WITHIN.

Lets castle (Marginalact, 27th Sep) - Building your castle and becoming a lord on an island is what you are going to do in Let's Castle. The Queen orders you to sit on this small plot of land and develop a castle. The main focus of this game is building. You will build a small castle from a large pool of objects. You can also build specific blueprints called Queen's orders and organise a protection system for your mansion. Yep, apparently the blurb used the apostrophe here but not the title. SEO or CBA?

Luna-3X (RED ART GAMES, $9.99) - Help giant Luna and Jonah the boy to rescue the planet's Creatures together in a synchronized action game! The Great Tsunami prophesied by GE III is coming, and only seven days remain to save the world! Rescue as many Creatures you can before it's too late!

Monument – Ultimate Edition (D-Games, $6.99) - Hardcore classic gameplay. Huge hordes of monsters. Send evil chickens, aliens and other evil spirits to the grave, like the good old days. Play with your best friends: shotgun, machine gun, plasma gun and a homemade rifle.

Murder Is Game Over: Deal Killer (Ratalaika Games, $4.99) - Join Detective Guy and his trusty sidekick Cleo the clue-sniffing dog as they investigate the sudden and shocking death of a powerful video game publishing executive. Holed up inside an isolated Alpine hotel during a treacherous blizzard, our detective must search for clues, interview suspects, solve the mystery, and bring the guilty party to justice. Can Guy and Cleo crack this chilling case and then still find time to enjoy their vacation?

Paper Dash – Las Vegas (EpiXR, $9.99) - Embark on an relaxing adventure as you take on the role of a courageous paper plane hunting down evil ghosts that haunt vibrant worlds across dimensions. Soar through captivating landscapes, from mystical forests to scary mansions, in search of these malevolent spirits. Utilize your flying skills and shoot all the ghosts, restore peace, and bring harmony to the realms in this visually stunning game.

Parkour Bullet Frenzy – FPS, Physics, Slowmotion (27th Sep) - Action platformer with puzzle elements and parkour. Overview: Parkour Bullet Frenzy: Echo of the Grid is a fast-paced action platformer where players are immersed in a futuristic world of cybernetic labyrinths and platforms suspended over an abyss. Your main objective is to overcome dangerous levels filled with traps and enemies using a combination of parkour and shooting skills. You control a character equipped with unique abilities, such as wall running, grappling to ceilings, and performing rapid acrobatic maneuvers.

Penguin Detectives: Crash Patrol (Aldora Games, $4.90) - A brave team of spy penguins led by the intrepid Captain Pingu embark on an exciting mission to rescue their friend Patrick, who mysteriously disappears while investigating a lost island. Throughout the adventure, the team faces action-packed challenges, from ancient traps to showdowns with guardians protecting a powerful crystal hidden on the island.

Planetiles (MythicOwl, 30th Sep) - Planetiles is a serene city builder with roguelike elements. Create natural habitats on remote planets as you satisfy quests and earn bonuses with strategically placed ecosystems. Craft habitats on varying planets sizes with strategic tile placement that earns you bonuses and unlockables, such as tile skins and customization options.

Population Quiz (SOURCE BYTE, $2.59) - Welcome to Population Quiz, the ultimate test of your global knowledge! Do you have what it takes to guess which country or region has a larger population? Put your skills to the test in this fun and educational game that will challenge your understanding of the world's demographics. Gameplay: - Simple Mechanics: Each round presents you with two options – two countries or regions. Your task is to choose the one with the larger population. Sounds easy? Think again!

pureya (Mameshiba Games, $5.99) - Simple arcade games are great, but they can get boring quickly. What if they changed every 10 seconds? Pureya is a collection of arcade minigames that play with just 2 buttons. Every 10 seconds, the game will jump from one random minigame to another. Avoid obstacles and collect as many marbles as you can, then use them in the pachinko machine to unlock new mini games, music and skins. Enjoy a varied collection of 30+ minigames 10 seconds at a time or challenge them individually to aim for a high score.

Rainbow Sea (G-MODE, $13.49) - Rainbow Sea is a multi-ending adventure with pixel-art style based on the myth of the traditional Japanese gods — Seven Lucky Gods. It depicts a year in the life of “Human," who was chosen as a candidate for god, and the Seven Lucky Gods, who do not seem to open up much to her. You — the Human explores inside a treasure ship and make choices to change the storyline. All twenty two endings are true endings, and only you, the player, will know the authentic story.

Reasoning of Courage Nori 8 Definition of Kindness (HERO GAME, 19th Sep, $1.50) - GET IN! This is the one you've been waiting for, right!? Courage reminded him of his original purpose. A new story of Courage begins.

Resope! (Moaisoft, $2.99) - Once a block is ignited, fire spreads quickly, burning and destroying the surrounding blocks. Blocks and sushi will then fall into the burnt-out space from above. Your mission is to make the most of this basic rule, making the sushi fall to the bottom to rescue them. Along the way, you'll also need to make use of meticulous strategies, such as detonating bombs to destroy walls in one fell swoop or creating and using items to control your firepower. Rescue the sushi in succession to form combos and get a large number of points!

Restaurant Cooking Simulator (Halva Studio, $4.99) - Take on the role of a restaurant owner and chef in Restaurant Cooking Simulator, where you'll need to manage both customer service and cooking skills to run a successful restaurant. Set up your kitchen, plan your menu, and prepare delicious dishes to keep your customers happy.

revive of the moon (Regista, $11.99) - High school girl Mizuki is caught up in an unprecedented disaster that comes out of nowhere. And the town is full of deformed monsters. What is her destiny? A fusion of light action and zombie horror, A zombie action game supervised by Hidetaka Kano.

REYNATIS (NIS America, 27th Sep) - Liberate your world Worlds collide when the rogue wizard Marin and M.E.A. officer Sari meet on the bustling streets of Shibuya. Under the brilliant night lights, the pair fight for what they believe in on the cusp of fantasy and reality, freedom and order. In a world where magic is feared, you must choose when to hide your powers or unleash them to wreak havoc on your enemies. Should these gifted individuals be regulated, or be free to use their powers as they choose? - Read our REYNATIS review

Ricky Recharge (Silesia Games, $3.99) - Ricky wakes up all alone in a robot apocalypse. Little did they know that this was exactly what he had been waiting for! - Try to achieve the highest score while staying alive as long as possible! - Synchronise your gun polarity with the robots to score maximum points! - Keep recharging your gun, and use your hard earned coins to upgrade your abilities!

Rope Hope (Zakym, $8.99) - Play as a red ball that swings from pin to pin using a rope. Perfect your timing and momentum to gain speed and overcome obstacles. CHALLENGING LEVELS! Navigate through 50 unique levels that become progressively more difficult. Each level introduces new obstacles and requires refined skills to master. MASTER THE ART OF SWINGING! Learn and improve your swinging techniques as you advance through the game. Precision and strategy are key to conquering the toughest challenges. Push your skills to the limit and become the ultimate Rope Hope champion. CHALLENGE YOURSELF AND SEE IF YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! WRITE IN ALL CAPS FOR MAXIMUM IMPACT! NO WE'RE NOT STOPPING FOR A WEE YOU'VE BEEN TWICE ALREADY THIS IS RIDICULOUS!

Sacabambaspis Chronicle (KIMIDORI SOFT, $2.99) - That pitiful fish-like creature that lived about 500 million years ago, Sacabambaspis. I’m sure those creatures were living their lives to the fullest, that’s what I believe. We, who live in the modern era, are also living our lives to the fullest. So in a way, we were all Sacabambaspis. This work is a Sacabambaspis life adventure, depicting the fate and way of life of Sacabambaspis through our wild imaginations. Since it’s all based on our imagination, it’s all fiction. Game overview: As a player, you become Sacabambaspis and live each day with your fellow Sacabambaspis, growing and evolving by swimming in the sea and eating plankton. As you progress through the story with your fellow Sacabambaspis, please witness what happens in the end. And please, etch their way of life into your eyes. Editor's note: Just to clarify with this one, that's 100% original PR blurb - I didn't add a thing.

Silver Axe – The Honest Elf (Happy Player, $18.99) - Complete a fairy-tale epic adventure with the animals of the forest. After the goddess fell asleep, the forest gradually began to collapse. Generation after generation, the Elves chose brave warriors who took up the goddess's Silver Axe and returned to the forest, trying to save the goddess and the forest, but all failed. Now, you are the last chosen Elf Warrior, and it is your turn to complete this great adventure.

Soul Stalker (Radhood, 2nd Oct) - Soul Stalker is a bullet heaven roguelike where you assume the role of the steward of ghosts bound to eternal life on earth. Wield 4 to 6 weapons simultaneously to fend off waves of apparitions determined to defeat your spirited friends. Choose from a diverse pool of 21 characters, 35 weapons, 84 trinkets, and 21 pets to craft your ultimate build! Slay spooky souls, evolve your weapons, and progress through the Soul Stalker Society's hub to become an unstoppable force of nature.

Spinning Puzzle Compare the Universe (MASK, 26th Sep) - Simply arrange the images in the correct order for various space rankings and press the OK button! This educational puzzle game allows you to relax with mesmerizing space images while also gaining cool trivia knowledge that makes you look smart.

Spot The Difference Food & Drink (Sabec, 18th Sep) - Introducing Spot The Difference: Food and Drink, from the original creators of the globally famous Spot The Difference arcade game. Now featuring an exciting new twist: a dynamic two-player mode that lets you compete head-to-head with anyone, anywhere.

Synth Ark (Ultimate Games, $4.99) - Immerse yourself in a pulsating world of neon colours, where each level is illuminated by rhythmic pulses of synthetic sounds. Your task is to destroy all the blocks with your ball, but nothing is that simple in this digital universe. Get ready for dynamic changes, unique power-ups and breathtaking visual effects that will take you to the heart of the 80s in a science fiction version. But you don't have to play alone!

The Holy Gosh Darn (Yogscast Games, $19.99) - Rewind time and save the future in this hilarious time-travelling adventure game. In six hours, Heaven will be destroyed. Unless you can save it. Use your powers of time travel to jump freely between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop heaven from going bang. Again.

Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- (Phoenixx, 18th Sep, $37.99) - In a corridor somewhere. . . Reimu Hakurei loses a battle and faints. She comes to and finds herself at Hakurei Shrine. She's unable to remember anything. . . What had she even been doing in the first place? Having regained consciousness, Reimu sets out together with her friend Marisa Kirisame to solve incidents. Reimu must now save. . . From the various incidents, some of which she'd already solved before. —Reimu has no idea what she's in for.

Turbo Boost Racing (Excalibur, 27th Sep) - Single and local multiplayer game modes. 12 unique racing tracks. 16 customisable vehicles. Power up your booster to take the lead.

Winnie The Pooh: Honey For All (Aldora Games, $4.90) - Worried about what this might mean, Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and the others embark on an exciting investigation. Along the way, they find unexpected clues, confront suspicions among themselves and meet new friends. As the mystery unravels, the characters learn important lessons about friendship, cooperation and the importance of caring for their common home. Sounds like an enchanting adventure with Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and, you know, the others.

Wukong’s Child: Monkey King Myth (Kanuni, $3.99) - Prepare for New Challenges in Wukong's Child: Monkey King Myth! Delve into three brand-new levels that will push your skills to the limit. Ironclad Dungeon: Navigate through this fortified dungeon filled with deadly traps and powerful foes lurking in the shadows. Lakeside Grove: Explore a tranquil yet treacherous forest grove where beauty hides lurking dangers. Graveyard of Echoes: Enter the haunted grounds where restless spirits guard their secrets.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Team17, $24.99) - Re-live 1999 with this faithful rendition of Worms Armageddon. With all the hilarious fun and madness you know and love. New Display features to suit modern hardware. An interactive documentary about Worms Armageddon alongside a museum timeline charting the history of the series. Also included is a fully playable version of the game for the world's most popular retro handheld. - Read our Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition review