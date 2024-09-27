Publisher Nakana.io has released its latest title Ahro on the Nintendo Switch eShop, boasting relaxing gameplay in which you set off on a side-scrolling adventure to locate items, new locations, and secrets.
To celebrate the launch, a community giveaway has also launched on social media, offering up a sample selection of tea from Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms alongside a rather tasty $/€30 eShop voucher for the Nintendo Switch. Full details are in the below embed, but it's essentially a case of capturing a photo of whatever brings you solace in this often taxing world of ours.
Ahro is the work of sole developer Joel Vile, founder of Oeh Interactive, who states that the game was born from his own personal struggle with panic disorder:
"Ahro is an experience about anxiety, working through your past, and coming to terms with it all. The game was born out of my personal struggle with panic disorder. I wanted to place the focus on an ordinary character dealing with his own issues and then place the wars and world changing events in the background (like it is for most of us). Ahro is not a warrior or a superhero, he’s not saving the world. He’s an average person who’s experienced personal trauma and loss. Ahro is me and you."
Ahro is now available for $11.99 / €11.99 via the Switch eShop.
Will you be checking out Ahro on the Switch? Are you tempted to try your hand at winning some Japanese tea? Let us know in the usual place.
Comments 6
Won't take part in the giveaway, but I'll definitely consider getting the game at some point!
As an avid drinker of fine full leaf teas, this contest pleases me. I shan't partake in the giveaway either, but I respect its existence, and shall place this game upon my radar.
@JohnnyMind But if you win you get a €30 voucher. That's free Nintendollars to spend on anything you want in the Nintendshop.
@DripDropCop146 Mostly because I don't have time for it now (maybe by the deadline I will, but I'm not sure), but also I bet that there are others who would enjoy that and especially the tea even more than me!
@Olliemar28 If you don't mind me asking... is there no "Nintendo Download" article this week? I always enjoy reading through them!
Thanks a lot Ollie for sharing the news! By the way, the game developer (from Detroit, US) volunteered in this same Japanese tea farm several years ago so he had the idea of offering a bundle in this giveaway. As the publisher on Switch, I found this idea very wholesome! Good luck all
