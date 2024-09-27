Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Publisher Nakana.io has released its latest title Ahro on the Nintendo Switch eShop, boasting relaxing gameplay in which you set off on a side-scrolling adventure to locate items, new locations, and secrets.

To celebrate the launch, a community giveaway has also launched on social media, offering up a sample selection of tea from Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms alongside a rather tasty $/€30 eShop voucher for the Nintendo Switch. Full details are in the below embed, but it's essentially a case of capturing a photo of whatever brings you solace in this often taxing world of ours.



🍵 Tea from Kyoto Obubu Farm

🎮 $/€30 ➡️ eShop



To participate share image from

Launch giveaway! Relieve stress like Ahro & win:🍵 Tea from Kyoto Obubu Farm🎮 $/€30 ➡️ eShopTo participate share image from #Ahro or comment on your simple pleasure.Read the rules under this thread ⬇️ @OehInteractive September 27, 2024

Ahro is the work of sole developer Joel Vile, founder of Oeh Interactive, who states that the game was born from his own personal struggle with panic disorder:

"Ahro is an experience about anxiety, working through your past, and coming to terms with it all. The game was born out of my personal struggle with panic disorder. I wanted to place the focus on an ordinary character dealing with his own issues and then place the wars and world changing events in the background (like it is for most of us). Ahro is not a warrior or a superhero, he’s not saving the world. He’s an average person who’s experienced personal trauma and loss. Ahro is me and you."

Ahro is now available for $11.99 / €11.99 via the Switch eShop.

Will you be checking out Ahro on the Switch? Are you tempted to try your hand at winning some Japanese tea? Let us know in the usual place.