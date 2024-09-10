In case you missed it, earlier this year Konami announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection for the Nintendo Switch.

At the start of this month, it also launched a new social media account for this collection and other Yu-Gi-Oh! themed 'retro games'. Now in another update, Konami has revealed more of the games coming to the new collection. The latest game announcements for this collection include the following titles:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Game Boy, 1998)

(Game Boy, 1998) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy / Game Boy Color, 1999)

(Game Boy / Game Boy Color, 1999) Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy Color, 2000)

They'll be joining the previously announced games Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists (Game Boy Color, 2000) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (Game Boy Advance, 2001).

A physical release will also include a pack-in bonus featuring one of two random cards. This includes either the Harpie's Feather Duster or the Alternative Art version of Harpie's Feather Duster.

This game will arrive this year on the Nintendo Switch, with a local release also previously confirmed.