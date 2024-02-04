Konami has started the month of February by announcing Yu-Gi-Oh! will be getting a classic game collection in Japan. The official title according to machine translation is called Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection and it will be released on the Switch and Steam at some point in 2024.

Fans can look forward to multiple games and the first two revealed include the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist (2000) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (2001).

Both of these games were previously Japan-only releases. There's also no mention right now of this collection receiving a local release, but if we hear any updates we'll let you know.

You can check the announcement 1:00:00 mark in the video below celebrating the 25th anniversary of the card game:

Would you be interested in playing a retro collection like this on the Switch? Leave a comment below.