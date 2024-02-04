Konami has started the month of February by announcing Yu-Gi-Oh! will be getting a classic game collection in Japan. The official title according to machine translation is called Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection and it will be released on the Switch and Steam at some point in 2024.
Fans can look forward to multiple games and the first two revealed include the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist (2000) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (2001).
Both of these games were previously Japan-only releases. There's also no mention right now of this collection receiving a local release, but if we hear any updates we'll let you know.
You can check the announcement 1:00:00 mark in the video below celebrating the 25th anniversary of the card game:
Would you be interested in playing a retro collection like this on the Switch? Leave a comment below.
Now taking bets on the date when we inevitably learn that physical copies will require a download. I can handle your Suikoden wagers as well.
@CANOEberry I would prefer if Limited Run handled the physical distribution of this game.
@Daimando I think that would require these games to have English versions, but you do realise that the download only version Europe is getting for the new Contra game is still distributed through LRG's owners Freemode as a contract job, right? Konami are the one of the Six Daimo most in-bed with LRG, because they have a contract that gives them carte-blanch access to port all their old games to the Carbon Engine. so long as Freemode works out all the legal work on stuff like Felix. That's WHY you have stuff like the Sparkster and Felix collections happening at all.
...but then that raises the question: who's doing this? The same guys who did Castlevania Advance Collection? Cause that wasn't LRG, I don't think it was Digital Eclipse, and it CERTAINLY wasn't Konami themselves.
I'm not a Yugioh fan, but I do like how Konami is bringing us collections of their old games. I'm still hoping for collections of Goemon, Twinbee, and Parodius.
Not that I care about Konami but really hope that they don't do a half-boiled effort...
Definitely didn't expect it, but I'll take it even though it would've been nice if more games were included (there are a lot of Yu-Gi-Oh! game on GB/C and GBA alone) and we don't know if they'll get an international release - not particularly an issue for me as I know Japanese, but I would love it for those who don't and it would make it easier to get even for me!
Switch 2 or what version???? Don't go GBA we need Switch 2 version.
Even if Konami hasn't been making any new games these days, it's still nice to see that they're keen on keeping their old games alive and available.
Hoping for Duelist of the Roses or at least the Tag games
@Zeebor15 advance collection was done by M2 I believe. They did the original Contra and Castlevania collections and the SNES emulation for Dracula X in advance is exactly the same as those titles.
