Yu-Gi-Oh! is reviving its past with an official 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Retro Games' account launching on the social media platform 'X' today.

This account will cover all things related to retro Yu-Gi-Oh! including the long-running trading card game as well as the upcoming Early Days Collection, which has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

"Welcome to the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Retro Games X account! Follow us to stay updated on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection and Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG retro themed products!"





This account follows Konami, the Yu-Gi-Oh! account and a bunch of games including Duel Links and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

In case you missed it, Konami announced in February it would be releasing a Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection on the Nintendo Switch. It also shared information on its European webpage about one of the games in this collection.

Duel back in time with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Revealed at the “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY” special event in Tokyo, Japan, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is a new digital title in development, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game. Coming to the Nintendo Switch™ and Steam®, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings together the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! games ever released. The collection will include titles that weren’t previously released in the West. One title has already been confirmed: 2000’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists for the Game Boy Color – a title that was previously released only in Japan. More details will be announced in the future, so please stay tuned.

