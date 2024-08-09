There's still a fair bit of mystery surrounding the upcoming Switch exclusive Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Nintendo is drip-feeding us information here and there, and now it seems the official Japanese game site has lifted the lid on some of the supporting cast.

If you're sensitive to spoilers, our advice is to turn back now - as there do appear to be some fresh faces on display. This was highlighted by 'OatmealDome' on social media, who has also provided a rough translation of each character's title.

Right, so who is on display here? Apart from Zelda, Tri, Link and Ganon which we already saw in the initial reveal trailer, some of the other characters featured in this new adventure include...spoiler warning...the King of Hyrule, Minister Sadari (Hyrule government), General Ugi (Hyrule military), Impa and Ruberi (Impa's older brother, researching rifts).

Keep in mind this is a translation and some of the English names haven't actually been confirmed by Nintendo just yet. Of course, there will also be many other support characters from all across Hyrule including Zora, Goron, Gerudo and even Deku Scrubs.

This website update follows the release of a new trailer for Echoes of Wisdom earlier this week - spotlighting the new ability 'Bind' as well as various other features in Zelda's adventure. She'll even be able to ride horses and drink smoothies! You can catch up on all the news about this new entry in the Zelda series in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: