Did you enjoy that fabulous The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer yesterday? Yep, we did too. So of course we're going to do a bit of a deep dive.

Beyond the landscape of Hyrule, the horse riding, the smoothie-making, and the Waypoints, we've spotted a lot of similarities in Zelda's adventure with both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The Faron Wetlands are definitely taking the tropical inspirations from the open world titles, and Bind looks like a Zonai or a Sheikah slate ability, but it goes well beyond that. The menus, font, side quest and main quest prompts, and even the cooking are all taken straight from BOTW and TOTK. It's taking the best of the Link's Awakening remake and the two newest mainline Zelda games.

We know every Zelda game takes inspiration and has references to older games in the series, but it feels a lot more obvious regarding the two open world Zelda titles this time around. But before we spoil just about everything in this article, the lovely Alex and Felix over on YouTube have spent 14 whole minutes gushing over what they've seen.

Check out their thoughts up top, and then let us know whether you're excited for Echoes of Wisdom in the comments.