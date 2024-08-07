Earlier this week, we got another look at The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom including a new trailer, new screenshots and some new information. It seems a few other things have also been spotted since then.

As highlighted by 'Stealth' on social media platform X, some surprises have been discovered in Japan's key art. This includes a character gliding through the air in the top left, and over to the right side of the image you can see a snake-like enemy, and a possible wanted poster featuring Zelda's face.

The comparison below shows what this Japanese art looks like next to the cropped English version (spoiler warning). The bigger version of this key art shows up on select pages of Nintendo's Japanese website.