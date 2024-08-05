Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Nintendo has dropped a brand new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer on this fine Monday morning, showcasing the delights Hyrule.

If you're a long-time Zelda fan, then seeing Hyrule again probably isn't anything new, but this is the first time we've got a good look at the map and the world in the upcoming Zelda game.

A few of the locations that will be familiar to fans — though with this adorable toy-like look — are the Gerudo Desert, the Jabul Water, Eldin Volcano, and the Faron Wetlands. As you explore each region, you'll also be able to pick up Side Quests, so the Princess of Hyrule will be able to help out the townsfolk and perhaps get some rewards along the way. It's not just Link who needs help, you know.

Travel Waypoints are a new mechanic introduced to the game as well. These little... statues? are dotted around the map, and activating them will allow you to fast travel between them. Zelda can also ride a horse in the game, and the four-legged creature is irresistibly cute in miniature form.

You can also make smoothies with the ingredients you collect around the world, and drinking these will give Zelda different buffs and effects. Purchasable gear also does the same, while sometimes giving Zelda a brand new look — she can dress up in her princess attire or as a Gerudo, for example.

Lastly, the trailer goes into Bind, a new ability for Zelda in Echoes of Wisdom. Bind allows you to carry huge items like boulders or attach yourself to moving platforms or objects, and the magic will allow you to drag or be dragged by these items. You can even throw enemies off a ledge using this.

The near six-minute trailer is full of new info, so check it out up top, and let us know in the comments what you're most excited for.