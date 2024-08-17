The 2024 Pokémon World Championships is currently taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii and it's been confirmed there will be some Pokémon game news shared at the end of this weekend.

During the opening ceremony, Pokémon president and CEO Mr. Tsunekazu Ishihara wished trainers across the globe the very best in this weekend's event and signed off with a teaser about how he would return for the closing ceremony with some "special news" about the games:

Tsunekazu Ishihara: "I'll see you all again at the closing ceremonies on Sunday evening to share some special news for our Pokémon games."

No specific game was mentioned, so it could cover some of them, one of them, or more. We'll just have to wait and see! There are obviously some new Pokémon games on the horizon as well including a new mobile "Pocket" version of the Trading Card Game, and the upcoming Switch release Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is due out in 2025.

The most recent mainline release on the Switch was Scarlet and Violet, followed by some DLC expansions. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team was also released last week for the Switch Online service.

You can check out our guide below to find out a bit more about this weekend's schedule and the closing ceremonies. You'll be able to catch all the action on Twitch and YouTube.