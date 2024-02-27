Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, the first Pokémon Presents of 2024 has been and gone. If you missed it, there wasn't all that much to be seen (bar the announcement of a new Legends game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A) though there was the reveal of an upcoming TCG app that has got us excited too.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is being developed by the trio of Creatures, The Pokémon Company and DeNA and is set to launch at some point in 2024.

The reveal trailer (above) doesn't give all that much information about how the app will work, though it does look pretty cool. It looks like you will be opening on-screen packs — the specification of "open two free packs per day at no cost" implies in-app purchases will be very much a thing — and using the cards within to build your collection, trade and battle.

It all looks rather neat. We are particularly keen on the 'Immersive Cards' concept which will give you the opportunity to go 'inside' some of your favourite cards. Whether that will be available on every card or just some special editions remains to be seen.

We don't have a specific date for this one just yet outside of '2024,' but we will keep an eye out over the coming months and let you know as soon as anything is announced.