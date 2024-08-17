Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

The 2024 Pokémon World Championships are taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii this weekend, with trainers from across the globe battling each other in Scarlet and Violet, the Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite.

As part of this, a special distribution event is currently underway in Scarlet and Violet, where you can receive a special Sylveon based on the one used by Tomoya Ogawa - the winner of last year's World Championships. The code you'll need is SLEEPTALKW0RLDS and you have until 19th August 2024 to redeem it (thanks, Serebii.net).





Code: SLEEPTALKW0RLDS



You can watch this year's Pokémon World Championships on Twitch and YouTube. There are streams taking place for all the above-mentioned games. The broadcast will also be offering up some digital rewards including codes for "a special illustration rare Pokémon card in Pokémon Trading Card Game Live".

2024 Pokémon World Championships Schedule: Streams, Closing Ceremonies

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Shelbie Bou, Kyle Sabelhaus, Pablo Mezo, Chip Richey, Shai Burton, Ross Gilbert, Kyle Sucevich

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 10:15 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2

Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC) Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Labhaoisa Akcos-Cromie, Sierra Dawn, Gabby Snyder, Joe Brown, Lee Provost, Scott Glaza

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals start at 2:15 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2 Pokémon GO Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Will Dunphey, Sophia Mei, Caleb Peng, Steven Sanders, Jim Lawson, Amanda Lundberg

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals start at 9 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2 Pokémon UNITE Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/PokemonUNITE

Commentators: Jake “Spragels” Sprague, Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “WonderChef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson, Danelie Purdue

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Closing Ceremonies: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Sunday, August 18: 5:30 p.m.

There's also plenty of other giveaways and events taking place from fireworks to pack openings in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, which is a new mobile title scheduled to arrive this year.