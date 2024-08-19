Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Update [Mon 19th Aug, 2024 05:00 BST]: At the closing ceremony of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company President and CEO Mr. Tsunekazu Ishihara announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch for Android and iOS devices on 30th October 2024. Pre-registration is now open!

Original [Mon 19th Aug, 2024 01:00 BST]:

If you've been anticipating the upcoming release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on mobile devices, it seems pre-registrations for the Android and iOS version of the mobile game are now officially live on Google Play and Apple Store in select regions.

A new trailer (above) has also been revealed - featuring a look at more in-game mechanics. Serebii.net goes into a little more detail, and below this is the official store description, along with some screenshots:

"The set Genetix Apex will have over 226 cards in it. There will be special display modes such as Binder and a full display. You will also be able to get special playmats and other elements for your gameplay"

Serebii Note: It is also now available to pre register on the iOS App Store in some regions https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT August 19, 2024