Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Some other news at this year's Pokémon World Championships put the spotlight on the Nintendo Switch and mobile MOBA, Pokémon Unite.

If you're still enjoying this one on a regular basis, you'll be interested to know Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada will be added to the game as playable picks. The fire starter evolution of Torchic and Combusken will be joining the game next month on 14th September and the other new reveals are "coming soon".

#UNITE2nd pic.twitter.com/VNQeQUwFhc More Pokémon are joining the fray in Pokémon UNITE! Blaziken, Mimikyu, and Meowscarada are the next Pokémon slated to show off their skills on Aeos Island. #PokemonUNITE August 13, 2023

In related news at the 2023 World Championships, it's been revealed starter Pokémon will be making a return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, part two. You can learn more in previous story: