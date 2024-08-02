Breaking: Nintendo has announced it's bringing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team to the Game Boy Advance Switch Online library next week on 9th August 2024. Japan will receive the same game.





Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to Introducing the newest Pokémon. You!Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 8/9! pic.twitter.com/ZPtmbrkUOv August 2, 2024

Here's a bit more about this release, courtesy of Nintendo's official PR:

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team – All of a sudden, you've found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That's the real mystery!