Breaking: Nintendo has announced it's bringing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team to the Game Boy Advance Switch Online library next week on 9th August 2024. Japan will receive the same game.
Here's a bit more about this release, courtesy of Nintendo's official PR:
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team – All of a sudden, you've found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That's the real mystery!
As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile and Chikorita – just to name a few. From there you’ll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.