News Pokémon President Teases Special Game News For 2024 World Championships Closing Ceremony "I'll see you all again at the closing ceremonies"

Right, so here's everything going on at this year's big event:

2024 Pokémon World Championships - Announcements, Digital Rewards, Schedule And Closing Ceremonies

2024 Pokémon World Championships Schedule

You can watch this year's Pokémon World Championships on Twitch and YouTube.

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Shelbie Bou, Kyle Sabelhaus, Pablo Mezo, Chip Richey, Shai Burton, Ross Gilbert, Kyle Sucevich

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 10:15 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2 Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC) Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Labhaoisa Akcos-Cromie, Sierra Dawn, Gabby Snyder, Joe Brown, Lee Provost, Scott Glaza

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals start at 2:15 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2 Pokémon GO Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Commentators: Will Dunphey, Sophia Mei, Caleb Peng, Steven Sanders, Jim Lawson, Amanda Lundberg

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals start at 9 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon2 Pokémon UNITE Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/PokemonUNITE

Commentators: Jake “Spragels” Sprague, Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “WonderChef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson, Danelie Purdue

Friday, August 16: 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 17: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Closing Ceremonies: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/Pokemon

Sunday, August 18: 5:30 p.m.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Distribution

As part of this, a special distribution event is currently underway in Scarlet and Violet, where you can receive a special Sylveon based on the one used by Tomoya Ogawa - the winner of last year's World Championships. The code you'll need is SLEEPTALKW0RLDS and you have until 19th August 2024 to redeem it (thanks, Serebii.net).