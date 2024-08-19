Pokemon World Championships

At the 2024 Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony, The Pokémon Company CEO and President Mr. Tsunekazu Ishihara shared updates for Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, the Pokémon Trading Card Game (and Pocket), and also the future World Championships locations. Here's the full rundown:

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is getting Morpeko and "something big" is on the way...

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is adding Aramrouge, Psyduck and Darkrai:

Pokémon TCG Pocket

This game is arriving on 30th October 2024, pre-registrations are now live.

Pokémon TCG

Trainer's Pokémon Return:

Pokémon Worlds 2025 and 2026 reveal

Pokemon World Championships is coming to Anaheim in 2025 and San Francisco in 2026.

If you want to see what else was announced at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships throughout the weekend, check out our guide. There are announcements for multiple games, distribution events and much more.

