At the 2024 Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony, The Pokémon Company CEO and President Mr. Tsunekazu Ishihara shared updates for Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, the Pokémon Trading Card Game (and Pocket), and also the future World Championships locations. Here's the full rundown:

Pokémon GO



Pokémon GO is getting Morpeko and "something big" is on the way...

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is adding Aramrouge, Psyduck and Darkrai:

Pokémon TCG Pocket

This game is arriving on 30th October 2024, pre-registrations are now live.