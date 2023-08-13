Update [Sun 13th Aug, 2023 10:40 BST]:

As promised, we've got some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC news at the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Championships. It's focused on the Second DLC for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Apart from the return of past-generation starters, here's a bit else about what's featured courtesy of Serebii.net:

- A new move has been revealed, Psycic Noise which prevents the target healing
- The move Upper Hand strikes before a target's priority move
- Raging Bolt is Electric/Dragon-type. It has the move Thundercalp that is a priority move
- Iron Crown is Steel/Psychic-type. It has the move Tachyon Cutter which hits twice in a row
- A new element of Terastallisation featuring all 18 types has also been teased

One other thing towards the end is the appearance of Shaymin in a slide focused on Pokémon HOME:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It's also been confirmed the 2024 World Championships will be taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Original [Fri 11th Aug, 2023 08:15 BST]:

Although we've already had a massive dose of Pokémon news this week, it seems there's more on the way. The Pokémon Company reportedly has some news to share at the Pokémon 2023 World Championships this weekend.

According to Serebii.net, fans can look forward to some news for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as well as the Pokémon Trading Card Game at the end of the event's closing ceremony, which takes place this Sunday on 13th August.

The same source has shared a seperate update on social media, mentioning how there will apparently be even more news about the upcoming DLC 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' shared later this month on 22nd August.

At last year's 2022 event, The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara shared a brand new "competitive play" video for Scarlet and Violet. This also included the reveal of the Dragon/Normal-type Cyclizar. When we hear more, we'll let you know. You can catch up on everything about the upcoming DLC in our guide.

What else would you like to see announced for Scarlet and Violet? What do you think these teasers could be for? Leave your thoughts below.

