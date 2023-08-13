Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Sun 13th Aug, 2023 10:40 BST]:

As promised, we've got some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC news at the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Championships. It's focused on the Second DLC for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Apart from the return of past-generation starters, here's a bit else about what's featured courtesy of Serebii.net:

- A new move has been revealed, Psycic Noise which prevents the target healing

- The move Upper Hand strikes before a target's priority move

- Raging Bolt is Electric/Dragon-type. It has the move Thundercalp that is a priority move

- Iron Crown is Steel/Psychic-type. It has the move Tachyon Cutter which hits twice in a row

- A new element of Terastallisation featuring all 18 types has also been teased

Watch the latest trailer to discover new Pokémon, new moves, a new Tera Type, and the return of some familiar friends. #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/7f8Rvvc98S August 13, 2023

One other thing towards the end is the appearance of Shaymin in a slide focused on Pokémon HOME:

It's also been confirmed the 2024 World Championships will be taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii.