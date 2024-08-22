Famitsu has shared the latest physical gaming charts from Japan, this time comprising the last two weeks and it has been yet another monster one for the Switch.

The Japan-only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 knocks it out of the park once again, staying at the top of the pile with an additional 32,372 copies sold. It's mostly familiar faces elsewhere, with the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports padding out the top 10, but That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles makes its debut at number four with a perfectly respectable 21,270 sales.

As for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition... yeahhh, it's gone.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (5th - 18th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 Switch 32,372 255,991 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 30,498 5,962,690 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 25,038 1,388,180 4 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Switch 21,270 21,270 5 Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch 21,167 1,121,685 6

Minecraft

Switch

20,638

3,605,813

7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch 19,976

7,878,406

8

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch

16,611 182,975

9

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch

13,891

1,916,034

10

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Switch

12,423

5,394,601



The hardware charts are also a Switch-fest this time. The OLED takes a staggering lead with an additional 73,867 sales (127,198 across all three Switch SKUs), leaving the competition in the dust. And the Switch Lite has crossed the six-million mark!

The Xbox Series S and PlayStation 4 sit way behind at the bottom of the chart once again, only managing to shift 66 and 54 units respectively.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

73,867

7,715,864

2

PlayStation 5

37,823

5,114,386

3

Switch Lite

30,243

6,000,025

4

Switch 23,087 19,875,430

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 9,069

837,740

6

Xbox Series X

4,364

305,213

7

Xbox Series S

66

317,177

8

PlayStation 4

54

7,928,240





