Famitsu has shared the latest physical gaming charts from Japan, this time comprising the last two weeks and it has been yet another monster one for the Switch.
The Japan-only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 knocks it out of the park once again, staying at the top of the pile with an additional 32,372 copies sold. It's mostly familiar faces elsewhere, with the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports padding out the top 10, but That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles makes its debut at number four with a perfectly respectable 21,270 sales.
As for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition... yeahhh, it's gone.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
The hardware charts are also a Switch-fest this time. The OLED takes a staggering lead with an additional 73,867 sales (127,198 across all three Switch SKUs), leaving the competition in the dust. And the Switch Lite has crossed the six-million mark!
The Xbox Series S and PlayStation 4 sit way behind at the bottom of the chart once again, only managing to shift 66 and 54 units respectively.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch - OLED Model
|73,867
|7,715,864
|2
|PlayStation 5
|37,823
|5,114,386
|3
|Switch Lite
|30,243
|6,000,025
|4
|
Switch
|
23,087
|19,875,430
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|9,069
|837,740
|6
|Xbox Series X
|4,364
|305,213
|7
|Xbox Series S
|66
|317,177
|8
|PlayStation 4
|54
|7,928,240