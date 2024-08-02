Nintendo has published its financial results for the first quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year, revealing that Switch hardware sales now stand at 143.42 million units sold (as of 30th June 2024).
This is up from 141.32 million as reported in May, with Nintendo selling 2.1 million consoles across the Switch family of systems between 1st April and 30th June, which represents a 46.3% decline year-on-year.
Switch software sales experienced a similar decline with 30.64 million units sold, down 41.3% compared to the same three-month period last year.
The firm cites the extraordinary success of both The Super Mario Movie and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which released in April and May 2023 respectively, as the primary factor in this year's decline. The 'Zelda effect' has already been noted in a wider industry context after weakened year-on-year software sales across the board back in May.
With Switch now into its eighth year on store shelves, a decrease in demand is to be expected, but the sales success of Zelda and the weak yen have exacerbated the year-on-year effect on Nintendo's reports. The company notes that hardware sales are steady compared to the previous quarter when 1.96 million Switches were sold.
The OLED model remains the favourite, with 1.24 million units sold, compared to 0.53 million regular Switches and 0.33 Switch Lites.
Here's how things stand as of 30th June 2024 on Nintendo's overall hardware sales table:
|Console
|Total Sales (Millions)
|DS
|154.02
|Switch
|143.42
|Game Boy
|118.69
|Wii
|101.63
|Game Boy Advance
|81.51
|3DS
|75.94
|Family Computer / NES
|61.91
|Super Family Computer / SNES
|49.10
|N64
|32.93
|GameCube
|21.74
|Wii U
|13.56
Nintendo announced alongside the release of its last quarterly reports that news of the "Switch successor" would be coming before the end of the current fiscal year, and while the 'Zelda effect' certainly accounts for the sharp year-on-year decline here, interest in the current console is evidently waning as gamers eagerly wait to hear about 'Switch 2'.
Another couple of mil on the hardware total, then — but is there enough momentum for Switch to catch DS and PS2 at the top of the hardware sales charts? Will Echoes of Wisdom inject a little Zelda effect of its own when it launches in September? We shall see.
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Comments 19
We need a revival of Mario's missing for the highest momentum!
Of course that announcement in general most likely cut into sales too. Nobody wants to buy a new system with a new one on the horizon. Can’t wait for Mario and Luigi to release though.
I doubt the new Zelda game will have the same impact on sales as Tears of the Kingdom, as many will probably see it as a "snack" title, rather than a full fledged one.
Overall it seems this year's been mostly about remasters so far. You can really tell that this is the Switch's winter. It'll be spring time soon for its successor and I can't wait!
Little over 10 million to surpass DS feels doable considering Switch realistically will still be sold for at least another couple years even after the new console drops. Switch still never got a real price cut.
Quite indeed. I still have plans to get a Lite at some point.
@Pillowpants Not only a new Zelda, also a new Mario & Luigi, a new Mario Party and (finally) Metroid Prime 4 coming to the Switch. Honestly if the last one isn't a successor launch title as well (with an exclusive version for the successor) I see the Switch easily going past the DS next year.
And I think we'll might even see Metroid Prime 2 and 3 "HD" versions late this year or early next year as well. Just to build hype for 4.
Decent Switch sales given it's age but it's definitely time for the Switch successor.
If Nintendo really want that record I think they could do it with a massive price drop in the run up to Christmas, prior to the Launch of the Switch U
Honestly the fact that the Switch has got this far is amazing. A Christmas boost may be the final boost it needs to beat the PlayStation 2.
And please, don't feel upset or angry if that doesn't happen.
p2 160 million console sales it will take a few years for nintendo switch to pass that number..
switch needs a price cut now with these rapidly dropping sales nunbers..
@Member_the_game They're likely unwilling to do that out of fear of harming sales of the successor. So they'll instead try and retain a decent level of demand through bundles, limited edition models and continued software support, as opposed to doing anything that'll really send sales through the roof.
@sanderev Yeah, I'm looking forward to the new Mario & Luigi title, it's been too long! And I sincerely am crossing my fingers for Metroid Prime 2 and 3 to join Switch, so we can have the entire series on one system! The new Mario Party is also high on my wishlist. I've had a blast with Superstars!
But overall it seemed that we were in a period of remasters, with Luigi's Mansion 2, Paper Mario: TTYD and the like. Not that I mind, but I'm glad the good stuff is coming!
@johnedwin I estimate by their end of year financial report in early May 2026 we'll hear that its finally overtaken PS2. But this year's Black Friday and Xmas sales are big factors as theyre the last Switch 1 will have as Nintendos sole console before the successor. If Nintendo achieves it's sales target of 13.5 mill sold between Apr 24 and Mar 25 putting it on 154.82 then it'll definitely outsell PS2 eventually as long as it gets continued software support. If they miss that 24/25 target then that's unlikely.
bet if Nintendo didn't tell people in May that next gen is on the horizon sales would be higher
Drop the price. Job done.
@KBuckley27 At this stage, it's probably more casual users still buying Switches vs. hardcore Nintendo fans. I doubt the announcement of a successor is having too drastic an impact. Switch has just sold phenomenally well and in its seventh year sales were inevitably going to slow.
The new Zelda model might help a little for it to catch up with PS2. A new mainline zpokemon with a new model could also help. Nintendo should have pulled out all the stops to get it to the top milestone.
It's been a rather quiet year so far for Nintendo. They'll sell more Switches when things come alive for them from September on. Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Mario Party, Mario & Luigi, and so on. And even when the next system drops, Switch will keep selling, so that milestone is surely still happening. Especially if there's a price drop.
