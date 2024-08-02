Nintendo has published its financial results for the first quarter of the 2024/25 fiscal year, revealing that Switch hardware sales now stand at 143.42 million units sold (as of 30th June 2024).

This is up from 141.32 million as reported in May, with Nintendo selling 2.1 million consoles across the Switch family of systems between 1st April and 30th June, which represents a 46.3% decline year-on-year.

Switch software sales experienced a similar decline with 30.64 million units sold, down 41.3% compared to the same three-month period last year.

The firm cites the extraordinary success of both The Super Mario Movie and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which released in April and May 2023 respectively, as the primary factor in this year's decline. The 'Zelda effect' has already been noted in a wider industry context after weakened year-on-year software sales across the board back in May.

With Switch now into its eighth year on store shelves, a decrease in demand is to be expected, but the sales success of Zelda and the weak yen have exacerbated the year-on-year effect on Nintendo's reports. The company notes that hardware sales are steady compared to the previous quarter when 1.96 million Switches were sold.

The OLED model remains the favourite, with 1.24 million units sold, compared to 0.53 million regular Switches and 0.33 Switch Lites.

Here's how things stand as of 30th June 2024 on Nintendo's overall hardware sales table:

Console Total Sales (Millions) DS 154.02 Switch 143.42 Game Boy 118.69 Wii 101.63 Game Boy Advance 81.51 3DS 75.94 Family Computer / NES 61.91 Super Family Computer / SNES 49.10 N64 32.93 GameCube 21.74 Wii U 13.56

Nintendo announced alongside the release of its last quarterly reports that news of the "Switch successor" would be coming before the end of the current fiscal year, and while the 'Zelda effect' certainly accounts for the sharp year-on-year decline here, interest in the current console is evidently waning as gamers eagerly wait to hear about 'Switch 2'.

Another couple of mil on the hardware total, then — but is there enough momentum for Switch to catch DS and PS2 at the top of the hardware sales charts? Will Echoes of Wisdom inject a little Zelda effect of its own when it launches in September? We shall see.

