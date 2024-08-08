The latest Famitsu charts are here and, we'll be honest, it's not the most noteworthy week imagineable, but its nevertheless another period that sees the Switch absolutely dominating, so we're happy regardless.

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 once again finds itself at the top, but One Piece Odyssey suffers a significant drop in sales to land at number nine this week, leaving the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to enjoy higher positions in the top ten.

Meanwhile, sales for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition continue to slow, but we're confident it will reach the 50,000 milestone within the next few weeks. Not the biggest Switch game, by any stretch, but a worthy addition to the library.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 Switch 21,392 223,619 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 10,694 5,932,192 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 8,254 7,858,430 4 Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Switch 7,434 166,364 5 Minecraft Switch

6,917

3,585,175

6

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

6,469

1,363,142

7

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Switch 5,035

1,902,143

8

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch

4,989 41,123

9

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Switch

4,806

21,179

10

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch

4,739

5,553,891



Hardware is a similar story once again, with the Switch dominating at a total of 57,757 units sold across all three SKUs. The Xbox Series S is looking particularly tragic with only 75 units sold this week, with only the PlayStation 4 selling fewer at 52.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

35,104

7,641,997

2

PlayStation 5

20,472

5,076,563

3

Switch Lite

13,280

5,969,782

4

Switch 9,373 19,852,343

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 5,321

828,671

6

Xbox Series X

4,264

300,849

7

Xbox Series S

75

317,111

8

PlayStation 4

52

7,928,186





