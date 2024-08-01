In case you missed it, Square Enix has reminded fans that its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, featuring six iconic adventures, is currently discounted for a "limited time" on the Switch.

This special summer sale brings each game and the entire bundle down to the following prices, or your regional equivalent:

- Final Fantasy - $9.59 / £7.60

- Final Fantasy II - $9.59 / £7.60

- Final Fantasy III - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy IV - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy V - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy VI - $14.39 / £11.99

- Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle - $59.99 / £51.99

This sale runs until 15th August 2024 in North America and 14th August 2024 in Europe, so get these games at this price while you still can. You can learn more about the pixel remaster bundle in our review here on Nintendo Life.