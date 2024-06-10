After Nintendo of America announced its 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale last week, we had a sneaking suspicion that it wouldn't be long before the European eShop was treated to one of its own. Well, here it is!

The 'Summer Sale' (a groundbreaking title if we've ever seen one) has begun on the European Switch eShop today (10th June) and will be offering discounts of up to 75% off select titles until 23rd June.

There is a much greater range of eShop games included in this sale than its North American counterpart, with indie gems like Pentiment, COCOON and Penny's Big Breakaway joining the heavy-hitting likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and EA Sports FC 24 in the savings.

We have pulled out a handful of sale highlights for you to check out below, but be sure to head over to the Switch eShop to see the full range of games on offer.

