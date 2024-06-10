Nintendo Switch Mario 3D World
After Nintendo of America announced its 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale last week, we had a sneaking suspicion that it wouldn't be long before the European eShop was treated to one of its own. Well, here it is!

The 'Summer Sale' (a groundbreaking title if we've ever seen one) has begun on the European Switch eShop today (10th June) and will be offering discounts of up to 75% off select titles until 23rd June.

There is a much greater range of eShop games included in this sale than its North American counterpart, with indie gems like Pentiment, COCOON and Penny's Big Breakaway joining the heavy-hitting likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and EA Sports FC 24 in the savings.

We have pulled out a handful of sale highlights for you to check out below, but be sure to head over to the Switch eShop to see the full range of games on offer.

Game Discount Price
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 70% £14.99
Astral Chain 33% £33.29
Balatro 10% £11.51
Chained Echoes 15% £19.54
Cocoon 40% £12.49
Cuphead 31% £11.79
Dead Cells 50% £11.24
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut 70% £10.79
EA Sports FC 24 75% £13.74
Grim Fandango Remastered 75% £2.87
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 67% £16.49
OlliOlli World 67% £8.24
Ori and the Will of the Wisps 60% £9.99
Penny's Big Breakaway 34% £16.49
Pentiment 40% £8.99
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 40% £26.99
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 33% £33.29
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 33% £15.06
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 30% £41.99
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 60% £15.99
Tunic 50% £12.59
Unpacking 50% £8.99

Will you be grabbing any of the discounted delights we've listed above? Has anything else caught your eye? Let us know in the comments.

