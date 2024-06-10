After Nintendo of America announced its 'Mega Extreme Fun' sale last week, we had a sneaking suspicion that it wouldn't be long before the European eShop was treated to one of its own. Well, here it is!
The 'Summer Sale' (a groundbreaking title if we've ever seen one) has begun on the European Switch eShop today (10th June) and will be offering discounts of up to 75% off select titles until 23rd June.
There is a much greater range of eShop games included in this sale than its North American counterpart, with indie gems like Pentiment, COCOON and Penny's Big Breakaway joining the heavy-hitting likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and EA Sports FC 24 in the savings.
We have pulled out a handful of sale highlights for you to check out below, but be sure to head over to the Switch eShop to see the full range of games on offer.
|Game
|Discount
|Price
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|70%
|£14.99
|Astral Chain
|33%
|£33.29
|Balatro
|10%
|£11.51
|Chained Echoes
|15%
|£19.54
|Cocoon
|40%
|£12.49
|Cuphead
|31%
|£11.79
|Dead Cells
|50%
|£11.24
|Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
|70%
|£10.79
|EA Sports FC 24
|75%
|£13.74
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|75%
|£2.87
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|67%
|£16.49
|OlliOlli World
|67%
|£8.24
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|60%
|£9.99
|Penny's Big Breakaway
|34%
|£16.49
|Pentiment
|40%
|£8.99
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|40%
|£26.99
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|33%
|£33.29
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|33%
|£15.06
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|30%
|£41.99
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
|60%
|£15.99
|Tunic
|50%
|£12.59
|Unpacking
|50%
|£8.99
Will you be grabbing any of the discounted delights we've listed above? Has anything else caught your eye? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 6
So many great deals, almost too many, this will be costly even at the reduced prices haha. Started off with Civ 6 which has an incredible 90% off, down to £2.49 I believe it was.
Will explore some more, think Dragon Quest XI at about £22 will also get picked up.
Still hoping for the starlink star fox pack to go on sale at some point!
Direct this week then?
Up to 92% off.
There is also some Warner games at 90% off.
I've been intentionally holding off from gaming as much as possible for the past couple months as I make my way through my summer exams, but this is finally going to be the sale where I just go absolutely WILD with my purchases.
I've been planning it out for a good bit too; I'm going to be picking up:
....and probably many more I'm currently forgetting XD
The Outer Wilds and The House in Fata Morgana are both 30% off- two of the best games I’ve ever played, you owe it to yourself to check them out if you haven’t already.
