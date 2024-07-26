The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are still creating utterly ridiculous contraptions using the game's Ultrahand ability, but this latest build that injects a bit of Super Mario 64 into the experience might be one of the best ones yet.

Posted to social media by @saiotoko002, the creation is undoubtedly bolstered by the video editing and music, but it's nevertheless a surprisingly accurate representation of Bowser, with flaming breath and tracked wheels to help with movement. What's especially impressive is that you can tell that it's not just a generic Bowser creation; this is clearly based off the in-game model used in Super Mario 64.

The creation joins a long list of amazing Ultrahand builds fostered by the Tears of the Kingdom community, including Metal Gear Solid's 'Metal Gear Rex', an insane tank from Metal Slug, and a fully functional in-game adder. Bonkers.

It's seemingly the game that just keeps on giving, and it's making us wonder what other crossovers we might see in the coming weeks and months. Could we see some sort of Luigi's Mansion Poltergust device? What about a vehicle replicating the charactistics of F-Zero's Blue Falcon? The possibilities are endless!

Nintendo, of course, has more Zelda in store for us later this year when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches on 26th September 2024. Taking on the general aesthetic of Link's Awakening on Switch, it's the first mainline Zelda game in which the titular princess is fully playable.