It seems that every week from now until the end of time we are going to see something be built in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will blow our Hylian socks off.

This started with Korok torture devices, swanky vehicles, and working Mechs, but all of that looks like child's play compared to what we have seen today from one player, who has managed to use the game's Zonai devices to build a fully-functional calculator —albeit a very basic one (thanks, Kotaku).

Shared on the YouTube channel c7fab, we can see the device working as a one-bit adder, calculating sums of up to 1+1+1. Now, yes, this might not be the expert-level computing that we have seen in the past from the likes of Minecraft's Redstone builds, but given what is currently possible with TOTK's Zonai devices, this is pretty darn impressive.

The below video is a little confusing to get your head around to start with, so let us attempt to explain. At a basic level, a calculator takes binary digits of 1 or 0 and puts them through various logic gates to work out a sum. In this instance, the digits are represented by the lights, which bounce off mirrors to navigate a series of physical gates that decide how many ones will appear in the sum.

The answer can then be found by looking at the light in the final two mirrors (on the left in the video), which gives the sum answer in binary with the mirror lit up representing 1 and no light representing 0.

Due to the drop limit in place in TOTK, the adder can only take in three one-bit numbers to give a two-bit answer — either zero (00), one (01), two (10) or three (11).

Answering questions in the comments, the designer stated that they cannot currently chain other adders into the sequence as this build has already hit the game's drop limit and there are currently no Zonai devices that are light-activated. That being said, we do seem to be learning more about what is possible in the game by the day, so it's surely only a matter of time before an answer is found to make these computer builds even more powerful.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we have to get back to pushing our Ultrahand builds to the limit by sticking four wheels and a steering stick on a plank of wood and calling it a car...

What do you make of this mathematic model? Add up your thoughts in the comments.