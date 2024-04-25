The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for nearly a year now, but folks are still coming up with absolutely bonkers creations with the game's Ultrahand ability.

The latest is an incredible crossover with the Metal Slug franchise in which X user @saiotoko002 has actually recreated a faithful tank from the run 'n' gun franchise. It's not just for show either; like all great TOTK creations, the tank is fully operational and is able to fire lasers and bombs at poor, unsuspecting Bokoblins.

Fans have been hard at work since TOTK's release in May 2023 creating a wide range of weird and wonderful Ultrahand contraptions. Some of our favourites include a Korok rocket launcher, a rather elaborate lawnmower, and a giant... uh, wheel.

Naturally, TOTK has been met with critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike, and has won numerous Game of the Year awards, including 'Adventure Game of the Year' at the DICE Awards. Developers also recently took to the stage at GDC to talk about how some of the game's more intriguing mechanics came to be.