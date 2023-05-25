It seems almost unheard of in 2023, but after the announcement of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and a collection of classic Metal Gear Solid games for modern systems, Konami's Metal Gear franchise is all the rage once again.

Heck, it's even infiltrating the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as one rather clever player has managed to create a near-perfect replica of Metal Gear Rex by sticking together a bunch of rocks, Zonai objects, and chests. It's really quite remarkable:

The user has also uploaded a video of the creation, showcasing its weapon capabilities. It's a shame Rex is unable to actually walk in this case, but we can't imagine it will be long before someone creates a fully functional Metal Gear Rex in the future. Either that or it just needs a PAL card for activation!

This is just one of a whole bunch of incredible creations players have concocted in Tears of the Kingdom so far. We've done a round-up of some of the best we've seen up 'til now, along with a look at some rather inventive ways players have been tormenting those poor Koroks.