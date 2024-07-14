The ESRB has just released a new rating for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and while classifications sometimes offer a little bit of insight, this particular one seems to provide more than usual by confirming the hero of Hyrule will be a playable character.

Yes, although the famous swordsman has apparently been "stolen" like many others in the land of Hyrule, it appears players might be able to control Link in some way or form. The ESRB rating for the title, which is 'E10+' (Everyone 10+), mentions how Echoes of Wisdom not only contains "Fantasy Violence" but also says players will be able to use Link, including his sword and arrows to defeat enemies:

"This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link. From a ¾-overhead perspective, players explore various environments while fighting stylized enemies (e.g., humans, creatures). As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle. Some enemies can be defeated by being set on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with several enemies attacking/fighting at once."

As you can see, the same description also details some of Zelda's abilities in the game. This includes her "magic wand" to summon creatures in battle. This magic wand is actually called the "Tri Rod" in the game, with Zelda also teaming up with her mysterious new fairy friend, Tri.

Even if Link can be played, keep in mind it's still not clear when exactly this will take place in Zelda's new outing, or even how often this might happen. Notably, it does look like you might be able to control Link in the opening segment of the game. You can learn more about this upcoming Switch title in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.