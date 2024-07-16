NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 1 has already added all sorts of DLC fighters to the game as part of the first Kombat Pack and now to bring things to a close it's locked in a date for the final fighter Takeda Takahashi.

He'll be made available in-game later this month on 23rd July 2024. As part of this announcement, we've also got our very first look at some gameplay of him. As you can see, he'll come loaded with all sorts of violent move sets. This includes a trademark fatality. This same character originally made his debut during the Mortal Kombat X generation.





Game Play trailer here! July 23 Takeda joins the #MortalKombat1 roster and Ferra joins the Kameo roster !Game Play trailer here! https://t.co/cqx1GieAcN July 15, 2024

Takeda Takahashi follows Omni-man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac and most recently the Homelander from 'The Boys'. NetherRealm has also added in new Kameo Fighters alongside these DLC updates. Although the game didn't start in the best state when it arrived on the Switch, some updates seem to have improved the performance and overall quality of this game on the hybrid platform.