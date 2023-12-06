If you're wondering what's planned for Mortal Kombat 1 beyond the Kombat Pack, it seems there's another Aftermath-style story expansion in the works.

Series co-creator Ed Boon confirmed this last week at CCXP23 in Brazil. While he didn't go into any specific detail, he did mention how there would also be a "big surprise" after this. Here's exactly what he had to say, courtesy of IGN:

“Just like we did with MK11, we’re going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that.”

Along with this, Boon reiterated how Mortal Kombat would have a longer lifespan than Mortal Kombat 11, with all this content and seasons mode designed to keep the game feeling fresh.

