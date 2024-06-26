Following a datamine last September, there's been another update about a new batch of DLC characters that could be on the way to Mortal Kombat 1.

Although there's been no official announcement about a second Kombat Pack, according to dataminer known as 'interloko' on social media, six more characters, two new arenas, and five new announcers are apparently on the way to the game.

Possible spoilers ahead:

This roster includes three Mortal Kombat characters and three more guest fighters. Ghostface from the Scream series has already possibly been teased by Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, and some of the others showed up in the previous datamine:

Cyrax

Sektor

Noob Saibot

Ghostface

Conan the Barbarian

T-1000

Although there hasn't been an official announcement, last December Ed Boon mentioned how there would be a "second part" of Mortal Kombat 1 released with more story and some big surprises.

Right now, the first Kombat Pack is still waiting for the arrival of Takeda Takahashi. This character's early access will start on 23rd July 2024 and will now also arrive alongside the Kameo Fighter Ferra, who has experienced a slight delay.