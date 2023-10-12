Mortal Kombat 1 had a successful launch but it's admittedly didn't release in the best state on the Nintendo Switch. It followed with the game's director Ed Boon promising the there would "absolutely" be an update to resolve the issues and with this in mind, a new update has now been released.

The latest update for the Nintendo version includes a number of balance changes, fixes, loading time and performance improvements and even some visual improvements. You can get the full rundown in the patch notes below:

Mortal Kombat 1 - Switch Update (October 11th, 2023)

General

Season 1 of Invasions

Gameplay balance changes

Leaderboard fixes

Visual improvements and general bug fixes

Performance improvements

Loading time improvements

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

On a related note, there have also been reports of a possible Mortal Kombat 1 reveal taking place at New York Comic Con 2023 this week. While Boon has seemingly ruled out an OmniMan gameplay trailer, there could still potentially be something else on display.