Following on from a Mortal Kombat 1 patch for Xbox and PlayStation recently NetherRealm has now rolled out an update exclusively for the Switch.

It's unclear what exactly this patch for the Nintendo release contains but when you jump back into the game you'll want to perform this update. When we learn more, we'll let you know.

Nintendo Switch kombatants! An update is waiting for you. Make sure you have the latest version of #MK1 installed before you jump back into kombat. pic.twitter.com/Tm5yFIHDv5 October 26, 2023

The Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game got an update earlier this week that included general gameplay adjustments, and fixes to practice mode, invasions mode and story mode. There were also some character-specific adjustments, which you can check out on the official Mortal Kombat patch page.

These same notes also mentioned how a "Halloween Finisher" would be added to the Premium Store this week. NetherRealm recently issued an update for the Switch version including some visual improvements.