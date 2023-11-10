This week marks the arrival of the first Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighter. In case you missed it, it's Omni-Man from the Invincible series.

As part of this new update, NetherRealm has now rolled out a brand new update, which also includes some lengthy patch notes for all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

This patch is comprised of general gameplay adjustments, practice mode changes and fixes, an update to the invasions mode, and many character-specific changes. In addition to this, today's update includes the launch of Season of the Blood Moon, which will run from now until 11th December.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 1 support section:

Mortal Kombat 1 - November Update (11/09/23)

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader & Test to Speech functionality

Fixed issue causing character dialogue during a brutality to be missing facial animations

Improvements to filtering in Kombat League Leaderboards

Fixed issue that could cause notification indicator to not disappear after checking a new Kombo Challenge

Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if the user performs a certain sequence of actions involving Quick Resume

Fixed several visual issues with brutalities

Interrupting a Kameo will no longer occasionally not cause damage if the Kameo was recently interrupted by a Fatal Blow

Fixed issue with "Become A Ninja In No Time" Trophy / Achievement not unlocking correctly when using cross-progression

Adjustments to scoring for Endless Tower

Fixed rare crash that could occur when an online opponent declined after connecting

Fixed rare crash that could occur when a player's notification window is holding a large amount of messages

Fixed several issues that could cause desyncs in King of the Hill

Added additional Kombo Challenge for Fighters

Practice Mode

Players can now change the current Kameo for either team from within Practice Settings

Fixed issue with Playback Recording that could cause a character's Tagged Moves to persist on screen

Kustomize Kontrol settings will now always properly apply when using Recording

Adjusted how Auto Block setting works with Sub-Zero's Deadly Vapors

Invasions

Fixed visual issues that could occur when travelling between Encounters and repeatedly pressing the inventory button

Maximum Damage is now disabled in most Encounters

Additional uses of the Ethereal Talisman will now count toward the progress of the "Talis-mania" achievement

Fixed visual issue where some characters’ weapon animations could become out of sync with the character after teleporting to Shop or Forge

Scorpion's Enhanced Devouring Flame will no longer occasionally cause issues if it defeats a boss enemy in the first phase of the fight

Fixed visual issues with some Kombat Modifiers

Fixed missing audio when defeating an airborne opponent in an endurance match

Fixed issue with endurance matches preventing the AI from performing Shang Tsung Old Morph

Fixed crash that could occur when recharging a Talisman with more than 8 charges

Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if disconnected from the internet while at the Mesa Selection

Character Specific Adjustments