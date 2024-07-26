Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Following another update earlier this week, the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes social media account has shared a reminder about the upcoming story expansion DLC, which will be released between now and the end of 2024.

The expansion content will kick off in August 2024 with Marisa's story:

"Adventure awaits in the Marisa Story Expansion DLC, launching in August! Experience Marisa's backstory as a Guardian while exploring with an enchanted girl companion. Uncover the secrets of the Child of the Rune."

This will be followed by "the chapter of Seign" in September 2024:

"Explore Seign's covert operations after his first mission with Nowa in the Seign Story Expansion DLC, launching in September! Unveil how Seign & his allies influenced the saga from within the shadows of the Galdean Empire."

And last of all will be an "extraordinary tale" in the Markus Story Expansion DLC, which was originally confirmed for October 2024:

"Prepare for an extraordinary tale in the Markus Story Expansion DLC! Follow Markus, Carrie, and Nowa as they venture through the mysterious Menhir's Distortion and uncover long-buried secrets beyond the gateway."

You can learn more about the latest update (Version 1.0.7) in our previous post. This update also improved the functionality and stability of the game on the Nintendo Switch.

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is also currently on sale in select regions, with the price reduced from $49.99 down to $37.49 USD. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for $51.99 and includes all three Story Expansion chapters and more.