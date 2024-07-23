Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

The RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes wasn't in the best state when it first arrived on the Switch but the team behind the game has slowly improved the experience over time. Following a patch earlier this month, the "DAY60 Patch" has now been rolled out for all platforms including the Switch.

This patch improves the functionality and stability of the game on the Switch and bumps this particular build up to Version 1.0.7:

DAY60 Patch (22nd July 2024)

1) Improved loading time before and after battles.

2) Improved operational stability.

3) Added "Always Auto" option to always leave battles to "Auto".

4) Fixed "Change Rune" at the rune shop in the main town so that players can select other members of the party .

5) Other improvements and bug fixes

6) Fixed the end credits

7) Switch only: Further optimizations improving the framerate and stability

Although this game did have performance issues on the Switch at launch, we still thought it was an easy recommendation for any classic JRPG fan with excellent sprite work, an expansive narrative, plenty of teambuilding, and some great boss fights.

A roadmap has also been revealed, with more character stories set to arrive in August, September, and October.