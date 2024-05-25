Rabbit & Bears Studios, the team behind the Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has shared a look at the new JRPG's DLC roadmap.

If the team manages to stay on schedule, all three add-ons should arrive this year. The first half of this roadmap showcases items already available including The Hope of the Alliance, Pioneer Pack, & HQ Makeover Pack.

As for the second part of this roadmap, it features three extra stories. Marisa's story is set to arrive in August 2024, Seign's will follow in September 2024 and the third one will be released in October 2024.

Although the Switch version of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes didn't get off to the best start, the team has previously issued a statement mentioning how it was making issues on Nintendo's hybrid system a "maximum priority".

Despite technical shortcomings, Hundred Heroes is still well worth a look and an "easy recommendation to any JRPG fan":