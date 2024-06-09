Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

The Future Games Show - Summer Showcase for 2024 has now wrapped and it was filled with all sorts of video game announcements.

Some of these even included console announcements and a handful of them have also been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and "Nintendo" platforms in general. Here's a round up of everything Switch related:

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

"Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages."

Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game!

Farlands - 2025

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

"Seeking a change in your life, you saw an offer you couldn't refuse: an entire planet at a bargain price! An old agrarian rock that's been abandoned for years in an outlying solar system. So, with little more than your worn-out ship and your personal assistance droid, you decide to embark on a new phase of your life in a lost corner of the galaxy."

Hell Of An Office - Q4 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

"Hell Of An Office" is a first-person platformer game where you play a frustrated employee on their first day in the office of HELL, having signed a job contract with the Devil himself. Pursued by the fires of Hell, you'll have to speedrun through 100 insane vertical levels to fulfill your mission of escaping the corporate underworld"

Dredge: The Iron Rig DLC - August 2024