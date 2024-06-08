To go out with a bang, the Future Games Show teased a new project by the indie studio Woodrunner Games. This team has developers who worked on games like Cuphead and Rick and Morty, so it's easy to see where the inspiration has come from.

The brief scene featured a frog in a teacup, trying to eat a bug, who ends up destroying the whole room as the bug lands on its head. There are no details, release date or platforms for this one just yet, but a full reveal is expected to take place later this year and will seemingly coincide with the next Future Games Show.